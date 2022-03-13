Thousands of Russians scramble to leave Thailand as sanctions hit

Russian tourist and mother-of-three Evgenia Gozorskaia said her family discovered their return Aeroflot tickets had been cancelled.

"We are very nervous because the children are very small, we don't have enough money to live here," said the 41-year-old psychologist who arrived from Moscow with her husband and children - aged seven, four and two - on Feb 27.

"We want to go tomorrow to the airport, but I don't know what the situation will be," she said from Phuket, adding that they were supposed to fly home Mar 28.

She said while some people had their tickets replaced others - including her family - had not been so lucky.

"They say that they cannot do it and put the phone off," she said.

While Thailand has not banned Russian flights, international airspace restrictions have seen some firms - such as Russia's flagship Aeroflot - cancelling services, leaving tourists to seek alternative routes, such as through the Middle East with different carriers.

Many tourists have also been hit by Visa and Mastercard suspending operations.

"We have seen instances of difficulty in card payments by Russians in Phuket due to how Mastercard and Visa have suspended services in Russia," said Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, president of the Phuket Tourist Association.

He said officials were considering adopting the Mir system - a Russian electronic fund transfer structure - as well as digital currencies.