Thousands of Sri Lankans celebrate New Year at anti-government protest site

COLOMBO: At an auspicious time early on Thursday (Apr 14), Dilani Jayaratne lit a small wood fire to boil a small pot of milk to mark the start of Sri Lanka's New Year.

The island nation's Sinhala and Tamil communities usually conduct the ceremony at home. But this year, Jayaratne and her family were at a tent camp in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo, where thousands of people are protesting against the government's handling of a devastating economic crisis.

Demonstrations have raged across Sri Lanka for weeks as people angered by prolonged power cuts and shortages of fuel and medicine demand President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation.

Jayaratne, 38, said she left home with her husband and two young sons around dawn and travelled for more than an hour to reach the protest site in Colombo located near Rajapaksa's office, which has been named "Gota-Go Village" by some.

"We cannot just sit at home," said Jayaratne, adding that she hoped the protests would pressure Rajapaksa to leave the presidency.

Behind her, dozens of protesters lined up outside a tent where volunteers were distributing squares of kiribath or coconut milk rice, bananas, spicy pickles, and butter cake on paper plates - traditional New Year delicacies that were donated by supporters.

"We used to say best wishes for the New Year," said Jayaratna Teekanoon, 56, as he handed out bananas. "Now we say best wishes for the struggle."

In a New Year's message, Rajapaksa said the current crisis was the biggest challenge the country had faced in recent years. "We should overcome this challenge with unity and better understanding," he said in a statement.