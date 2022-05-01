Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Thousands of Sri Lankans rally over government handling of crisis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Thousands of Sri Lankans rally over government handling of crisis

Thousands of Sri Lankans rally over government handling of crisis

Supporters of Sri Lanka's marxist coalition political party National People's Power or Jathika Jana Balawegaya rally to mark International Worker's Day in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

01 May 2022 08:39PM (Updated: 01 May 2022 08:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COLOMBO: Thousands of supporters of Sri Lankan opposition parties rallied on Sunday (May 1) in the commercial capital Colombo as a weeks-long political and economic crisis showed no sign of abating.

Sri Lanka's economy was hit hard by the pandemic and tax cuts by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government.

Dwindling foreign currency reserves have left the island nation of 22 million people struggling to pay for fuel, food and medicine imports and brought thousands onto the streets in daily protests that have occasionally turned violent.

On Sunday, opposition parties ended a week-long march from the central city of Kandy, with thousands of supporters thronging Colombo's Independence Square.

Many carried Sri Lankan flags and wore headbands reading "Gota Go Home", one of the main rallying cries of the protests.

A man watches supporters of Sri Lanka's marxist coalition political party National People's Power or Jathika Jana Balawegaya rally to mark International Worker's Day in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Supporters of Sri Lanka's marxist coalition political party National People's Power or Jathika Jana Balawegaya rally to mark International Worker's Day in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
A Sri Lankan man takes a selfie as supporters of Sri Lanka's marxist coalition political party National People's Power or Jathika Jana Balawegaya rally to mark International Worker's Day in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

"So many people are suffering from the cost of fuel and food. There are queues for everything," said Sunil Shantha, a 58-year-old university lecturer who said he voted for Rajapaksa at the last presidential elections in 2019.

"Gotabaya is a failed president."

Rajapaksa was hit by mass resignations from his Cabinet earlier this month and now faces the possibility of a no-confidence vote in his reformed government later in the week.

Related:

He and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, have both refused to resign, instead calling for a unity government led by the president - an offer the opposition rejects.

"I once again invite all political party leaders in (Sri Lanka) to come to a consensus on behalf of the people," Rajapaksa said in a tweet on Sunday.

"It's my sincere wish to call on the people to join hands to steer a pro-people struggle setting aside political differences."

 

 

Source: Reuters/ta

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa Mahinda Rajapaksa

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us