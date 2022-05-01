Thousands of Sri Lankans rally over government handling of crisis

COLOMBO: Thousands of supporters of Sri Lankan opposition parties rallied on Sunday (May 1) in the commercial capital Colombo as a weeks-long political and economic crisis showed no sign of abating.

Sri Lanka's economy was hit hard by the pandemic and tax cuts by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government.

Dwindling foreign currency reserves have left the island nation of 22 million people struggling to pay for fuel, food and medicine imports and brought thousands onto the streets in daily protests that have occasionally turned violent.

On Sunday, opposition parties ended a week-long march from the central city of Kandy, with thousands of supporters thronging Colombo's Independence Square.

Many carried Sri Lankan flags and wore headbands reading "Gota Go Home", one of the main rallying cries of the protests.