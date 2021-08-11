Three dead, 20 people feared trapped in India landslide

SHIMLA, India: Rescue workers were removing tonnes of rocks and mud on Wednesday (Aug 11) after a landslide buried a bus with about 20 people on board in India's Himalayan north, with three deaths confirmed so far.

"Ten people have been rescued from the site and rushed to local health facilities so far. All of them have injuries but should be okay after treatment," a local police official from Himachal Pradesh state bordering Tibet told AFP.

"We have been told that there were at least 20 to 22 people in the bus, but we haven't been able to get to the bus yet. It is still under the rubble, and rocks are still falling in the region," the official added.

A statement from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police said that three bodies had been removed so far.