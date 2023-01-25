Logo
Asia

Three dead, dozens feared trapped as building collapses in India
Asia

Three dead, dozens feared trapped as building collapses in India

Three dead, dozens feared trapped as building collapses in India
A woman agonizes after a residential building collapses in Lucknow on Jan 24, 2023. (Photo: AFP)
Three dead, dozens feared trapped as building collapses in India
Rescue teams search for survivors in the debris of a residential building that collapsed in Lucknow. (Photo: AFP)
Three dead, dozens feared trapped as building collapses in India
Rescue teams climb through the rubble of the collapsed building in Lucknow. (Photo: AFP)
25 Jan 2023 02:17AM (Updated: 25 Jan 2023 02:17AM)
LUCKNOW: At least three people were killed and dozens were feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in India, officials said late on Tuesday (Jan 24).

The state's deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said three people had been killed in the accident in the northern city of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh state.

The state's director general of police (DGP) said the collapse appeared to be the effect of an earthquake that occurred earlier in the day.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck western Nepal on Tuesday afternoon, around 440km from Lucknow.

"30-35 people must be trapped," DGP Director General of Intelligence Devendra Singh Chauhan told reporters.

Teams of police, National Disaster Response Force were looking for those trapped under the debris, Chauhan added.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath's office tweeted that "hospitals have been instructed to remain alert."

According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau, 1630 people were killed by structure collapse in the year 2021.

The accident comes just weeks after authorities in Joshimath, one of India's holiest towns, began evacuating panicked residents after hundreds of houses began developing cracks and sinking.

Source: AFP/ec

