Exiled Tibetans to elect government in vote condemned by China

BYALKUPPE, India: Tibetans outside Chinese control vote on Sunday (Apr 26) for a government-in-exile, an election of heightened significance as they brace for an inevitable, eventual, future without their revered spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

The India-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) - condemned by China as “nothing but a separatist political group” - is a key institution for the exiles, especially after the Dalai Lama handed over political power in 2011.

“Our votes matter,” said Tenzin Tsering, 19, a first-time voter, waiting to cast his ballot to push for greater youth representation.

“We need voices that reflect where our community is going, not just where it has been”, he said, speaking in Bylakuppe in India’s southern state of Karnataka, one of the largest Tibetan communities outside the Himalayan plateau.

Polling is due to take place in 27 countries - but not China.

The 91,000 registered voters including Buddhist monks in the high Himalayas, political exiles in South Asia’s megacities and refugees in Australia, Europe and North America.

The 90-year-old Dalai Lama, based in India since fleeing the Tibetan capital Lhasa after Chinese troops crushed an uprising in 1959, insists he has many more years to live.

But supporters of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate are acutely aware that self-declared atheist and Communist China said last year that it must approve the Buddhist leader’s eventual successor.

The Dalai Lama says only his India-based office has that right.

Tibetan Buddhists believe he is the 14th reincarnation of a spiritual leader first born in 1391.