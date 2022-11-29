A timeline of COVID-19 protests in China

BEIJING: Discontent has brewed for months in China over the country's zero-COVID policy, with relentless mass testing, localised lockdowns and travel restrictions pushing many across the country to the brink.

And those frustrations have now spilled onto the streets of some of China's biggest cities as protesters call for an end to lockdowns and greater political freedoms.

Here is a timeline of key COVID-19 related protests since the start of the year.

SHANGHAI FRUSTRATIONS

A gruelling lockdown in Shanghai from late March bought the first visible glimmers of widespread dissent against COVID-19 restrictions.

The measures sparked sporadic protests and food shortages - both almost unheard of in China's richest metropolis.

In April, a six-minute video montage of audio clips of despairing residents quickly went viral in China before being censored.

Social media users posted the video in multiple formats to evade censorship, in the biggest wave of online protest since the Wuhan COVID-19 whistleblower and doctor Li Wenliang died in February 2020.

CAMPUS PROTEST

In May, hundreds of students at one campus of the elite Peking University in Beijing protested against strict lockdown measures that allowed more freedom of movement for staff than students.

The rare protest was later defused after officials agreed to relax some restrictions.

Campuses across China have been locked down for virtually the entire pandemic, barring visitors and preventing students from returning home easily.