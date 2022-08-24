Timeline: How Thai PM Prayut came to power and how he might lose it

SINGAPORE: Embattled Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was on Wednesday (Aug 24) suspended from official duty by the country's constitutional court after it unanimously decided to hear an opposition petition to review his legally mandated eight-year term limit.

Thailand's army-drafted 2017 constitution bars the prime minister from serving more than eight years in total, with opposition parties saying that Prayut, who seized power following a 2014 coup, has reached that limit.

Prayut's camp argues that the eight-year term limit in the constitution should not start retroactively, saying that he has been the prime minister from 2017 or in 2019, when he controversially won much-delayed national polls.

If the court accepts this logic, Prayut could potentially rule until 2025 or 2027 - if he wins a general election which is due next year.

Prayut's chances of victory at the polls have taken hits, with him looking to be increasingly out of favour with voters.

A recent opinion poll of 1,300 people by the National Institute of Development Administration found two-thirds wanted him to vacate office immediately, AFP reported.

"Uncle Tu", as Prayut is known, has never enjoyed widespread popularity, and Thailand's years-long economic battering has only exacerbated a public sense of stagnation.

CNA takes a look at a timeline of events that have taken place since Prayut's ascent to power in 2014.