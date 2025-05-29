Timor-Leste deports ex-Philippine lawmaker wanted in 2023 killings

MANILA: Timor-Leste deported an Interpol-wanted Filipino murder suspect on Thursday (May 29) whose case the government has linked to its aspirations to join the regional ASEAN bloc, after more than two years of political wrangling.

Former Philippines congressman Arnolfo Teves allegedly masterminded a March 2023 attack that killed then-provincial governor Roel Degamo and nine others.

"The former representative Arnie Teves is now back in the Philippines," President Ferdinand Marcos said in a video message Thursday evening, adding it was time for him "to face justice".

Government television aired footage of a handcuffed Teves being escorted from a Philippine Air Force plane in the southern city of Davao, where the network said the aircraft would refuel before proceeding to Manila.

Hours earlier, AFP journalists saw him boarding the turboprop plane before it took off from Timor-Leste's Presidente Nicolau Lobato International Airport.

Teves was detained at a driving range in the capital Dili last year, but a Timorese court blocked his extradition. The Philippines justice secretary suggested the decision may have been bought, saying it was "obvious that some people are making money out of this".

In an abrupt turnaround, Timor-Leste announced Teves' impending deportation late on Wednesday, saying his continued presence represented a security risk.