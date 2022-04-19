Timor-Leste's Ramos-Horta and 'Lu Olo' face off in presidential poll

DILI: Voting in the second and final round of Timor-Leste's presidential election began early on Tuesday (Apr 19), with Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta the clear frontrunner in the poll.

Ramos-Horta, who received 46.5 per cent of votes in the first round last month, is up against incumbent president Francisco "Lu Olo" Guterres, who garnered 22.1 per cent, in a vote widely seen as key to the nation's political stability.

In the capital Dili, voters queued up outside polling stations and dipped their fingers in purple indelible ink after casting their ballots.

"My hope is the presidential candidate who is elected and the one who is not can shake hands and advise each other to ensure stability and not create a crisis," said 27-year-old university student, Lizia Bachita de Araujo.

"I want the president to be able to work with the government to create more jobs," said Dili resident and housewife, Pascoela da Silve Pereira. "It is difficult for people to provide for their households."