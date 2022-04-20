Logo
Ramos-Horta wins Timor-Leste presidential election: Officials
Ramos-Horta wins Timor-Leste presidential election: Officials

Ramos-Horta wins Timor-Leste presidential election: Officials

Jose Ramos-Horta has pledged to break a long-standing deadlock between the two main political parties in Timor-Leste. (File photo: AFP/Valentino Dariel Sousa)

20 Apr 2022 06:10PM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 06:13PM)
DILI: Nobel laureate Jose Ramos-Horta scored a landslide victory in Timor-Leste's presidential election, according to preliminary results published on Wednesday (Apr 20) by the election secretariat.

Ramos-Horta defeated incumbent Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres by 62.09 per cent to 37.91 per cent, paving the way for a second term in office after serving as president from 2007 to 2012.

The 72-year-old was dominant in the election's first round on Mar 19, winning 46 per cent of votes versus Guterres' 22 per cent.

Ramos-Horta had pledged to break a long-standing deadlock between the two main political parties in Southeast Asia's youngest country if he won the run-off election.

He came out of retirement to challenge Guterres after accusing him of violating the constitution.

Source: AFP/kg

