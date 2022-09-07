Timor-Leste prods Australia on long-stalled gas project

MELBOURNE: Indonesia, South Korea, Japan and China could all be interested in investing in a long-delayed gas project in the waters between Timor-Leste and Australia crucial to the Asian nation's future, Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta said on Wednesday (Sep 7).

Ramos-Horta named them as potential investors as his country is pushing to break a stalemate with Australia over how to develop the Greater Sunrise gas fields, looking to pipe the gas to Timor-Leste instead of to Darwin as favoured by the project's operator, Woodside Energy Group.

"So Indonesia is a potential investor in Greater Sunrise. Why not? South Korea is one of the great potential investors," Ramos-Horta said in a speech at the National Press Club in Canberra.

Investors from Japan and China could also be interested, he said.

He urged Australia to back a pipeline to Timor-Leste, saying that it could help turn his country into the next Dubai or Singapore, bringing the country US$50 billion in revenue and US$50 billion in development benefits.

"We have a neighbour, Australia, that can make this miracle happen," Ramos-Horta said.

He is due to hold talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday.

The two fields that make up Greater Sunrise were discovered in 1974 and hold an estimated 5.1 trillion cubic feet of gas and 226 million barrels of condensate, a type of light crude oil typically found with gas.

Development was first stalled by a bitter maritime boundary dispute that was resolved in 2018. Now the main hurdle is disagreement over whether to pipe the gas to a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Timor-Leste or to an existing LNG hub in Darwin.

The project is key to Timor's future as its main source of revenue, the Bayu Undan oil and gas field, will stop producing later this year, leaving the country almost wholly dependent on its petroleum fund which currently holds US$18 billion.