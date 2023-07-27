Representing ‘the best of what Singapore can offer’: Vivian Balakrishan thanks Singaporeans in Timor-Leste

DILI, Timor-Leste: On a dusty lane just outside of Dili's city centre in Timor-Leste is a community health centre.

Playing a big role in the success of the centre that services the municipality with a population of about 165,000 people are two Singaporeans.

Dr Natarajan Rajaraman and his wife Dr Lois Hong run Maluk Timor, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that trains local healthcare professionals.

Maluk Timor, which has 90 staff, works with about 70 community health centres throughout the country.

The centre in Dili handles emergency and maternity services, as well as conditions like tuberculosis and malnutrition. It is the busiest community health centre in the whole country, serving the most number of patients at any given point in time.

“The healthcare challenges in Timor are huge. It's both on the health care needs of the people and the healthcare resources that are available,” said Dr Natarajan, the NGO’s executive director.

His NGO focuses on strengthening the government's primary health care system, he added.

“We try and help that primary health care system to perform better. We do a fair amount of training of healthcare providers - doctors, nurses, midwives, allied health, all cadre of help providers. And another thing that we do is infrastructure improvement or development,” he told CNA.