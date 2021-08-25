Two injured in acid attack at station in Tokyo

TOKYO: Two people suffered burns in an acid attack at a Tokyo subway station with the perpetrator still at large, police and local media said Wednesday (Aug 25).

The attack took place at Shirokane Takanawa station in an upscale part of Tokyo on Tuesday night, while the Paralympics opening ceremony was being held under tight security in the capital.

One of the victims, a 22-year-old businessman, sustained burns to his face after the suspect sprayed liquid at him on an escalator, a police spokesman told AFP.

Public broadcaster NHK said the man was severely injured by the liquid, which it named as sulphuric acid.

A 34-year-old woman also fell and reportedly suffered minor burns to her legs.