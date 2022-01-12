Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Tokyo, Osaka record most COVID-19 cases in 4 months as Omicron spreads
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Tokyo, Osaka record most COVID-19 cases in 4 months as Omicron spreads

Tokyo, Osaka record most COVID-19 cases in 4 months as Omicron spreads

Pedestrians wearing protective face masks, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are seen at a shopping district in Osaka, Japan, Apr 7, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Kyodo)

12 Jan 2022 06:43PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 06:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan recorded a surge in new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (Jan 12), with infections reaching four-month highs in the major metropolitan areas of Tokyo and Osaka as the Omicron variant spreads.

New cases totalled 2,198 in the capital of Tokyo, while the western prefecture of Osaka recorded 1,711, nearly tripling from the day before. Those marked the highest levels since early September.

COVID-19 cases across Japan will exceed 10,000 on Wednesday, according to a tally by broadcaster TBS. That tally would be the highest number of infections in Japan in a single day since Sep 9.

"We must brace for the rapid spread of infections to continue," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters, noting that the Omicron variant had been discovered in most regions of the country.

On Sunday, Japan stepped up coronavirus restrictions in three regions that host US military facilities, after it appeared that Omicron outbreaks at the bases spilled into the surrounding communities.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that Japan will maintain strict border restrictions through February to slow the spread of Omicron.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Japan COVID-19 Omicron

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us