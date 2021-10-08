Tokyo trains crowded but little other damage day after strong quake

TOKYO: Tokyo area commuters faced packed trains on Friday (Oct 8) on some lines due to delays, but there was little other impact after a strong quake rocked the Japanese capital late the night before, although authorities warned of aftershocks for up to a week.

The quake struck at 10.41pm, centred just east of Tokyo and registering as a "Strong 5" on Japan's intensity scale, which can cause power cuts and damage to buildings.

The Japan Meteorological Agency revised down the magnitude to 5.9 from an initial 6.1.

There were scattered reports of water main breaks and about 250 buildings in downtown Tokyo briefly lost power. One of the biggest commuter train stations, Shinagawa, lost power as well, forcing people into long lines for cabs as they tried to get home on Thursday night.

Several dozen people were injured, mainly by falls or being struck by falling objects. Most of the injuries were minor.

By Friday morning, everything was back to normal except on some train lines that were running late or with limited capacity. Waiting commuters overflowed into the streets outside due to crowding.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said aftershocks, possibly of similar strength, could occur for up to a week.