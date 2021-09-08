Tonle Sap Lake, the beating heart of the Mekong basin, is on ‘life support’

BANGKOK: Southeast Asia’s largest freshwater lake reached historically low water levels at the end of last month, raising further concerns about the situation of a critically important ecosystem that feeds the reaches of the lower Mekong river basin.

Cambodia’s Tonle Sap, an expansive lake that can swell across a floodplain up to 20 times the size of Singapore during the monsoon season, is experiencing a third consecutive year of dire conditions. Station readings recorded a level of just 3.86m on Aug 31, nearly 1m lower than in 2020 and about half the normal average at this time of the year.

“At the end of August, the Tonle Sap reached a historical low at a time when the lake should be saturated with water and fish,” said Brian Eyler, a senior fellow and director of Energy, Water, and Sustainability, Southeast Asia at the Stimson Center.

“The lake was 80cm below its previous low - recorded in 2020 - and 4m below average. The beating heart of the Mekong is on life support,” he said.

Upstream dams, constructed along the upper Mekong river in Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and China - where the river is known as Lancang - withholding water are a contributing factor to the lower levels of flow into the lake.

Data from the Mekong Dam Monitor, an online platform that tracks indicators in the Mekong basin, shows that more than 12 billion cubic metres of water have been held back by 45 upstream dams since early July.

At some points along the Mekong river, 25 per cent of natural flow is missing, according to estimations from Eyes on Earth, using satellite data, physical river gauges and remote sensing.

These factors combined with below average rainfall have resulted in the unseasonal delay in the annual reverse of the Tonle Sap, a unique phenomenon where water starts to flow in an opposite direction due to flooding in the Mekong, drawing in huge amounts of fish into the lake system.

The lake acts as a natural storage that fills up and empties out in critical parts of the year. The more water that is stored upstream, the longer the delays to the Tonle Sap’s reversal.

Climate change is also creating havoc with the timing and intensity of the monsoon season, further disrupting the natural behaviours of the lake system and decimating agriculture in Cambodia.