Top diplomat says US is committed to helping Taiwan defend itself

TAIPEI: The top US representative in Taiwan, Sandra Oudkirk, said on Friday (Oct 29) that the United States is committed to helping Taiwan defend itself.

Speaking to reporters at her first news conference since assuming her post in July, she described US relations with Taiwan as "rock-solid".

"The United States has a commitment to help Taiwan provide for its self-defence," said Oudkirk, who heads the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto US embassy in the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

Her remarks come as tension between Taiwan and China, which has not ruled out taking the democratically ruled island by force, has escalated in recent weeks.