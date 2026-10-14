Top Indian 'cockroach' leaders jailed 5 days over trespassing: Party

NEW DELHI: Two top leaders of India's youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were sent to jail for five days on Wednesday (Oct 14) for alleged trespassing, the party said.

Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das "have been sent to five days judicial custody", CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said in a social media post.

Das and Ranka were detained on Tuesday for entering Jantar Mantar, a day after Delhi Police announced that the Jantar Mantar street in the heart of the capital had been taken off the list of designated official protest sites.

A video posted online by Dipke on Tuesday showed the duo clambering over barricades at Jantar Mantar street, running into an empty space and waving the national flag - before police chased and detained them.