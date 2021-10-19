Logo
Asia

Top US envoy to Afghanistan expected to step down
Asia

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad listens to a video question from US Representative Susan Wild (D-PA) as he testifies about the potential withdrawal of US military forces from Afghanistan at a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 18, 2021. (Phoot: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

19 Oct 2021 05:18AM (Updated: 19 Oct 2021 05:18AM)
Zalmay Khalilzad, the top US envoy to Afghanistan, is expected to step down, two sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

Khalilzad will "transition" out of his role and be replaced by his deputy, Tom West, less than two months after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan, the sources said.

CNN first reported Khalilzad's plans. Khalilzad did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He had for years spearheaded US dialogue with the Taliban, and was a key figure in peace talks with the group.

In mid-August, the US-backed Afghan government collapsed as the Taliban swept through the country at lightning speed and marched into the capital, Kabul, unopposed. Khalilzad was left seeking the militant group's help in a chaotic US evacuation from Kabul.

Current and former US officials told Reuters earlier that in the three years Khalilzad had been in the role, he became the face of one of the largest US diplomatic failures in recent memory.

Source: Reuters

