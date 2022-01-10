Tourists question blizzard tragedy in scenic Pakistan town

MURREE: As unprecedented snowfall thawed at a popular Pakistan mountain resort on Sunday (Jan 9), rescued tourists were found reckoning with the deaths of 22 fellow travellers in a frozen traffic jam.

"We didn't get any type of alert from society, from the government, from Google, from the news, from the weather," said 18-year-old Duaa Kashif Ali, a tourist from Islamabad.

"Locals helped us," she told AFP, after emerging from a guesthouse where she waited out the worst snowstorm witnessed by Murree in decades.

The mountain-perch town - 70km northeast of Islamabad - has long been a favourite for tourists, who swarmed to see vistas dusted with fresh snowfall this week.

Roads were jammed with traffic from some 100,000 visitors when a blizzard dumped 1.2m of snow from Friday onwards.

Stuck in their cars overnight, 22 people died from the cold or carbon monoxide poisoning from exhaust fumes. Among them were 10 children.

"People here were literally weeping ... when they heard," recalled 47-year-old tourist Kashif Ishaq.

As he spoke, a convoy of hulking heavy machinery cleared the ice-bitten roads behind him, ending two days of snowbound isolation for the satellite village of Ratti Gali.

Ishaq arrived here with his daughter Duaa Kashif Ali on Friday night.

Alongside 13 other family members and friends, they ditched three stranded cars and hiked 1.5km to where a guesthouse owner took them in.

"The locals really helped us," said Ishaq.

"They offered their services, they offered their homes, they offered their restaurants and hotels free of charge."