Asia’s EVolution: How Mongolia became a dumping ground for Japan’s hybrid electric vehicles

ULAANBAATAR: Winter is coming on the Mongolian steppe. The wind has started to bite hard as it sweeps through the open grasslands and low granite hills that punctuate the landscape.

For Namnansuren Tuvdsuren and his family of nomadic herders, the temperature dropping means guiding their sheep, goats and cattle on horseback or motorcycle becomes a tougher proposition.

So, like many herders across Mongolia’s harsh expanse, they keep a more modern tool at hand: a Toyota Prius.

The hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), originally designed for the streets of Tokyo, is proving its worth in the wild.

“Basically, if we don’t have our motorcycle around, we just use the Prius,” Tuvdsuren explained as he navigated the open land from behind the wheel, shifting his animals in a tight flock.

“In winter, if a young horse or cow gets injured, we just tie their legs together, lay down the backseats in the car and load it in.”