Trauma of South Korea Halloween party crush is pervasive, expert says

SEOUL: As South Korea mourns the deaths of more than 150 people in a Halloween party crush, many people - even those not directly involved - are dealing with trauma and a search for answers that has at times blamed the victims, a psychiatry expert says.

Thanks in part to a flood of disturbing images in the first hours of the disaster, the emotional and mental health effects of the disaster could touch all corners of society, said Ulsan University Hospital professor of psychiatry Jun Jin-yong.

"It spread very quickly through news media and social media, leaving people directly and indirectly affected, and even those who aren't affected may feel distressed and frustrated, pretty much casting a sense of dread over the entire society," he said.

The initial shock from the crush in the popular Itaewon district on Saturday night has turned to public outrage over the government's planning missteps and inadequate police response.

Tens of thousands of revellers, many of them young, had crowded into narrow streets and alleyways of Itaewon for the first virtually unrestricted Halloween festivities in three years. An uncontrolled surge of people into one narrow alleyway turned into a deadly crush.