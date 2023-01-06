Travel curbs rack up as COVID-hit China readies reopening

SHANGHAI/BEIJING: More countries around the world are demanding that visitors from China take COVID-19 tests, days before it drops border controls and ushers in an eagerly awaited return to travel for a population that has been largely stuck at home for three years.

From Sunday, China will end the requirement for inbound travellers to quarantine, the latest dismantling of its "zero-COVID" regime that began last month following historic protests against a suffocating series of mass lockdowns.

But the abrupt changes have exposed many of China's 1.4 billion population to the virus for the first time, triggering an infection wave that is overwhelming some hospitals, emptying pharmacy shelves of medication and causing international alarm.

Greece, Germany and Sweden on Thursday (Jan 5) joined more than a dozen countries to demand COVID-19 tests from Chinese travellers, as the World Health Organisation said China's official virus data was under-reporting the true extent of its outbreak.

Chinese officials and state media have struck a defiant tone, defending the handling of the outbreak, playing down the severity of the surge and denouncing foreign travel requirements for its residents.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning warned on Friday of possible reciprocal measures after the European Union recommended pre-departure testing for Chinese passengers.

"The EU should listen more to ... rational voices and treat China's epidemic prevention and control objectively and fairly," Mao told a regular media briefing in Beijing.

The Global Times, a nationalistic tabloid published by the official People's Daily, said in an editorial that some Western media and politicians "would never be satisfied" no matter what steps China takes.

The global aviation industry, battered by years of pandemic curbs, has also been critical of the decisions to impose testing on travellers from China. China will still require pre-departure testing for inbound travellers after Jan 8.