Troops race to deliver aid to Philippine typhoon survivors

LOBOC, Philippines: Troops raced Tuesday (Dec 21) to deliver food and water to typhoon-ravaged islands of the Philippines as charities appealed for aid to help hundreds of thousands left homeless by the deadly storm.

At least 375 people were killed and hundreds injured when Typhoon Rai pummelled the southern and central regions of the archipelago, wiping out wooden houses, uprooting trees and knocking out power across entire islands.

The United Nations reported "utter devastation" in the areas worst affected by Rai, which slammed into the country on Thursday as a super typhoon.

"Never in my entire life have I encountered such a typhoon," said Catholic Bishop Antonieto Cabajog in Surigao, on the northern tip of Mindanao island.

"To say 'super' is an understatement," he told a Catholic church-run news agency.

More than 400,000 people were sheltering in evacuation centres or with relatives, the national disaster agency said, after their homes were damaged or destroyed by the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year.

One of the hardest-hit islands was Bohol - known for its beaches, "Chocolate Hills" and tiny tarsier primates - where at least 94 people have died, provincial Governor Arthur Yap said on Facebook.

A state of calamity has been declared on the island.

There has also been widespread destruction on Siargao, Dinagat and Mindanao islands, which bore the brunt of the storm when it hit, packing winds of 195kmh.