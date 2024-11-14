Tropical storm Toraji shuts schools, some businesses in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Schools and many businesses shut in Hong Kong on Thursday (Nov 14) morning after authorities issued the third highest typhoon warning overnight as tropical storm Toraji skirted about 150km south of the financial hub.

Toraji is expected to weaken and move away from Hong Kong with winds moderating gradually during the day, the city's observatory said.

The strong wind alert will be lowered to signal 3 from 8 by 10.20am, the observatory said, which will allow many businesses to reopen for the rest of the day.

Roads were quiet and damage appeared minimal in the city's centre.

The city's stock market remained open for trading on Thursday morning for the first time during a typhoon, while the city's Airport Authority said operations and flights were running normally.

Typically during a typhoon 8 signal, transport is greatly reduced and people are advised to stay inside.

Toraji, which means beautiful flower that blooms unnoticed, usually in the deep mountains of Korea, is one of four storms that have emerged at the same time in the western North Pacific and the South China Sea this month.