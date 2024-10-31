Flooding from Storm Trami kills five in Vietnam

HANOI: Flash flooding in central Vietnam killed five people, damaged hundreds of homes and destroyed crops, disaster authorities said on Thursday (Oct 31), after Tropical Storm Trami dumped heavy rain across the country.

Trami hit central Vietnam on Sunday after tearing through the Philippines, where it killed more than 100 people.

In Vietnam, the storm brought heavy downpours that swelled rivers and took out power lines.

Five people died in Quang Binh province and five others were injured, the ministry of agriculture said in an online report on Thursday, as muddy floodwaters flowed through several remote communities.

More than 300 houses and nearly 1,300ha of crops were damaged, the ministry added.