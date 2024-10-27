Storm Trami lands in Vietnam posing flood risks, toll rises in Philippines

MANILA: Storm Trami hit central Vietnam on Sunday (Oct 27), threatening to trigger heavy rains and dangerous floods after leaving a path of destruction in the Philippines.

The Southeast Asian country, with its extended coastline, is prone to storms and floods that often cause significant casualties and property damage.

Rainfall in several parts of provinces from Quang Binh to Quang Nam is forecast to reach 60cm on Sunday and Monday, according to the national weather forecast agency.

"The risks of floods are high at urban areas from Ha Tinh to Binh Dinh provinces," the agency said.

Heavy rains are also expected to hit the Central Highlands, the country's key coffee growing area, according to the agency.