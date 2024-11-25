Truce called after 82 killed in Pakistan sectarian clashes

Pakistani officials announced a seven-day truce Sunday (Nov 24) after days of bitter sectarian gunfights in the country's northwest Kurram district that have killed at least 82 people and wounded 156 more.

PESHWAR:

Pakistan is a Sunni-majority country, but Kurram - in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the border with Afghanistan - has a large Shiite population and the communities have clashed for decades.

"Both sides have agreed to a seven-day ceasefire, during which they will also exchange prisoners and return bodies to one another," said Muhammad Ali Saif, spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government.

A second local official told AFP that efforts were being made to return up to 20 people who were missing on both sides.