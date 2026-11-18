SHENZHEN: Chinese President Xi Jinping personally greeted Donald Trump at the airport as the US leader arrived Wednesday (Nov 18) ahead of a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen that will also include Russia's Vladimir Putin.

After descending from Air Force One, Trump saluted as he stood alongside Xi on a red carpet lined with people waving colourful pom-poms and brandishing Chinese and American national flags, before the two leaders shook hands.

They had a brief hug and a short exchange before walking along the red carpet to their motorcades.

Xi’s welcome for Trump on the tarmac marks the first time the Chinese president has personally greeted a visiting foreign leader on arrival. It reciprocates the US president's gesture at Joint Base Andrews in September when they last met.

The three men are due to meet on the sidelines on Thursday and potentially discuss Russia's war with Ukraine and the US war in Iran, as well as other flashpoints such as trade, AI and nuclear weapons.

Their meeting has drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference between the US, Britain and the Soviet Union that formalised spheres of influence, set the stage for the post-World War Two order and became shorthand for great-power deals imposed on smaller countries.

It has also unnerved leaders of smaller economies, particularly in Europe and Asia, who fear the world's greatest military powers will disregard their interests.