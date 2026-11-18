Trump arrives in China ahead of trilateral summit with Xi, Putin
Xi Jinping’s welcome for Donald Trump on the tarmac marks the first time the Chinese president has personally greeted a visiting foreign leader on arrival.
SHENZHEN: Chinese President Xi Jinping personally greeted Donald Trump at the airport as the US leader arrived Wednesday (Nov 18) ahead of a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen that will also include Russia's Vladimir Putin.
After descending from Air Force One, Trump saluted as he stood alongside Xi on a red carpet lined with people waving colourful pom-poms and brandishing Chinese and American national flags, before the two leaders shook hands.
They had a brief hug and a short exchange before walking along the red carpet to their motorcades.
Xi’s welcome for Trump on the tarmac marks the first time the Chinese president has personally greeted a visiting foreign leader on arrival. It reciprocates the US president's gesture at Joint Base Andrews in September when they last met.
The three men are due to meet on the sidelines on Thursday and potentially discuss Russia's war with Ukraine and the US war in Iran, as well as other flashpoints such as trade, AI and nuclear weapons.
Their meeting has drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference between the US, Britain and the Soviet Union that formalised spheres of influence, set the stage for the post-World War Two order and became shorthand for great-power deals imposed on smaller countries.
It has also unnerved leaders of smaller economies, particularly in Europe and Asia, who fear the world's greatest military powers will disregard their interests.
Chinese and Russian news agencies reported at around noon on Wednesday that Xi and Putin had met for talks - the fifth time the two leaders have met this year, including once by video link.
Putin has been shunned by the West since launching Europe's worst conflict since World War II with his 2022 attack on Ukraine.
Addressing the APEC gathering on Wednesday, he said he expected the trilateral summit with Xi and Trump to be "highly useful".
"At a time when military-political risks are on the rise, what is desperately needed is unity rather than division... and dialogue rather than ultimatums," Putin said.
He said Western sanctions imposed on Russia since his 2022 invasion of Ukraine had failed, arguing that they were "not capable of fully stopping growth or destroying the economies of the competition".
Earlier, Xi called for greater international cooperation on AI and free trade.
"Starting by lowering tariffs, expanding access and exploring regulations and management standards, China will conduct deep-seated reform," Xi said as he opened the event.