MANILA: United States President Donald Trump met the leaders of regional allies India, Japan and Australia in the Philippines on Tuesday, at the start of an Asian trip that also includes a much-anticipated trilateral meeting with his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

Trump arrived in the Philippine capital at the tail end of a Southeast Asian summit, and began his three-day regional visit with the first meeting in two years of the Quad group of Indo-Pacific democracies.

"Our countries are the four corners of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Trump said in remarks ahead of the meeting. "We have outstanding relationships and coordinate closely on matters of regional security, economic security and diplomacy."

Trump's three-day Asia trip, which also includes the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen and a much-anticipated trilateral meeting with his Chinese and Russian counterparts, comes after his Republican Party's defeat in midterm elections and spy allegations that could complicate a fragile trade-war truce between the US and China.

Demonstrators gathered in Manila for a fifth day of protests that have included the burning of Trump effigies, calls for an end to the Middle East war and scrapping of the US-led Pax Silica supply chain initiative.

It was Trump's first meeting of the Quad grouping – which his predecessor Joe Biden regarded as a signature foreign policy initiative – and he said the leaders' discussions would include security and the development of artificial intelligence.

"We want to ensure that the future of this critical technology is dominated by nations that share our values and our common interests and make sure that it turns out to be as good as it can be," Trump said, announcing the Quad would launch a new AI accelerator.

Trump arrived at the end of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit and after the Quad meeting will join a US-ASEAN "Special Summit" later on Tuesday.

It comes ahead of the APEC gathering hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has previously objected to the Quad as an effort to encircle Beijing. Quad members have said the grouping is not directed against any one country.