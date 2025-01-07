Trump says he and China's Xi have been talking through aides

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday (Jan 6) that he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have been speaking through representatives and he believes the two leaders will get along.

"We've already been talking. We've been talking through their representatives," Trump said in an interview with conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt.

Trump, who takes office on Jan 20, described Xi as a strong and powerful man who he said was revered in China.

"And I think we will probably get along very well, I predict," he said. "But you know, it's got to be a two way street," Trump added, repeating an accusation that China has been "ripping off" the US economically.

Trump invited Xi and other foreign leaders to his inauguration in Washington later this month, but experts say the Chinese leader is unlikely to attend.

Trump has named numerous China hawks to key posts in his incoming administration, including Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of state.

Trump has also said he will impose an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods unless Beijing does more to stop trafficking of the highly addictive narcotic fentanyl. He threatened tariffs in excess of 60 per cent on Chinese goods while on the campaign trail.