Trump says Japan sending team for talks, Japan urges him to rethink tariffs

WASHINGTON: Japan is sending a team to negotiate on trade, US President Donald Trump said, adding that he spoke earlier on Monday (Apr 7) with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who separately said he told Trump to rethink tariff policies.

Trump's decision to impose a 25 per cent levy on auto imports and a reciprocal 24 per cent tariff on other Japanese goods is expected to deal a huge blow to Japan's export-heavy economy. Analysts predict the higher duties could knock up to 0.8 per cent off economic growth.

"Countries from all over the world are talking to us. Tough but fair parameters are being set," Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform.

Trump has put Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in charge of trade negotiations with Japan, Bessent said on social media.