Taiwan's President Tsai to visit US but no word on House speaker meeting

TAIPEI: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will make sensitive stopovers in the United States on her way to and from Central America that could inflame China-US tensions, but Taipei's government would not confirm a meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Taiwanese presidents routinely pass through the United States while visiting diplomatic allies in Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific, which while not official visits are often used by both sides for high-level meetings.

The United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but is its most important international backer and arms supplier.

China has said it is "seriously concerned" about Tsai's US transit plans, which have already been widely reported in Taiwanese and international media.

Tsai will transit through New York and Los Angeles as part of a trip to Guatemala and Belize, leaving Taipei on Mar 29 and returning on Apr 7, presidential office spokesperson Lin Yu-chan told reporters.

Sources have told Reuters that McCarthy intends to meet her during the California leg of her visit.

Asked whether he could confirm the McCarthy meeting, Taiwan Vice Foreign Minister Alexander Yui said that details of the US transits would be given at a later date once arrangements had been finalised.

An infuriated China staged war games near Taiwan last August following a Taipei visit by then House speaker Nancy Pelosi.