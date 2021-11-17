Two blasts hit Afghan capital Kabul, say officials

KABUL: Two explosions hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday (Nov 17), killing at least one person and wounding at least six, including three women, Taliban officials and residents said.

One car bomb blast in Dasht-e Barchi, a heavily Shi'ite Muslim area of western Kabul, killed a civilian and wounded six, interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayeed Khosty said in a tweet.

There was no confirmation of casualty numbers and one Taliban official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said seven people had been killed and nine wounded.