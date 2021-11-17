Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Two blasts hit Afghan capital Kabul, say officials
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Two blasts hit Afghan capital Kabul, say officials

Two blasts hit Afghan capital Kabul, say officials

The explosions killed at least one person and wounded at least six. (Photo: AFP)

17 Nov 2021 09:30PM (Updated: 17 Nov 2021 09:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KABUL: Two explosions hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday (Nov 17), killing at least one person and wounding at least six, including three women, Taliban officials and residents said.

One car bomb blast in Dasht-e Barchi, a heavily Shi'ite Muslim area of western Kabul, killed a civilian and wounded six, interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayeed Khosty said in a tweet.

There was no confirmation of casualty numbers and one Taliban official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said seven people had been killed and nine wounded.

Related:

A second explosion was also reported in the nearby Karte 3 area, local residents said. A Taliban official said security forces were still gathering information.

Images posted on social media showed a car destroyed by flames as well as twisted wreckage.

The explosions added to a series of blasts to hit Kabul in recent days, with Shi'ite areas in the west of the city targeted several times.

There was no claim of responsibility but Islamic State militants have claimed several attacks on Shi'ite targets including mosques.

Mohammad Nabi, a resident of Dashti Barchi, said it appeared that the second explosion had also caused casualties but there were no immediate details.

Source: Reuters/ad

Related Topics

Afghanistan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us