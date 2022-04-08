Two bodies found after South Korea ship goes missing near Taiwan

SEOUL: Taiwan has recovered two bodies after a ship carrying six South Koreans went missing in the Taiwan Strait, and search and rescue operations are under way, the Taiwanese and South Korean governments said on Friday (Apr 8).

Taiwan authorities have said they received distress signals from the Kyoto 1 at around 9.50 am on Thursday from a location about 29 km west of the island, the foreign ministry in Seoul said, adding that all six people aboard were South Korean nationals.

The Sierra Leone-flagged, 322-ton ship was on its way to Indonesia's Batam port from the South Korean city of Busan while towing the Kyoto 2 tender vessel, which has been found in the area.

"Our government has launched an emergency response team and dispatched a patrol ship and helicopters for a search," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it was working with a Taiwanese patrol authorities.

Taiwan's National Rescue Command Centre said the ship had sent out a distress message in waters near the Penghu islands in the Taiwan Strait and they had sent ships and aircraft to look for it.

Fishermen have discovered two bodies, whose identities have yet to be confirmed, and efforts are continuing to find the other four, it added.