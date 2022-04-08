Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Two bodies found after South Korea ship goes missing near Taiwan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Two bodies found after South Korea ship goes missing near Taiwan

Two bodies found after South Korea ship goes missing near Taiwan

FILE PHOTO: Taiwan's coast guard vessels participate in a drill at the South China seas off Taiping island on May 21, 2019. (Photo: Michelle YUN / AFP)

08 Apr 2022 02:09PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 02:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: Taiwan has recovered two bodies after a ship carrying six South Koreans went missing in the Taiwan Strait, and search and rescue operations are under way, the Taiwanese and South Korean governments said on Friday (Apr 8).

Taiwan authorities have said they received distress signals from the Kyoto 1 at around 9.50 am on Thursday from a location about 29 km west of the island, the foreign ministry in Seoul said, adding that all six people aboard were South Korean nationals.

The Sierra Leone-flagged, 322-ton ship was on its way to Indonesia's Batam port from the South Korean city of Busan while towing the Kyoto 2 tender vessel, which has been found in the area.

"Our government has launched an emergency response team and dispatched a patrol ship and helicopters for a search," the ministry said in a statement, adding that it was working with a Taiwanese patrol authorities.

Taiwan's National Rescue Command Centre said the ship had sent out a distress message in waters near the Penghu islands in the Taiwan Strait and they had sent ships and aircraft to look for it.

Fishermen have discovered two bodies, whose identities have yet to be confirmed, and efforts are continuing to find the other four, it added.

Related:

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

South Korea

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us