Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Two dead as typhoon Doksuri batters Philippines
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Two dead as typhoon Doksuri batters Philippines

Two dead as typhoon Doksuri batters Philippines

Residents bring their boats to prevent them from being swept away by a swollen river due to Typhoon Doksuri in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, Wednesday, Jul 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri blew ashore in a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least a few people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off rural houses, flooded low-lying villages and toppled trees, officials said. (Photo: AP/ Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz)

26 Jul 2023 09:22PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
MANILA: A powerful storm pounded the northern Philippines on Wednesday (Jul 26), killing at least two people, toppling trees and knocking out power as thousands sheltered with neighbours or in emergency evacuation centres.

Typhoon Doksuri was "slowly moving away from Dalupiri Island", off the northern tip of the main island of Luzon, and into open waters, the state weather agency said in its 9am GMT (5pm, Singapore time) update.

The agency earlier warned of "violent, life-threatening conditions" as severe maximum sustained winds of 175km an hour and heavy rain pounded the lightly populated region.

A woman selling bread rolls died when she was hit by a falling coconut tree in the northern province of Isabela on Wednesday, provincial disaster official Constante Foronda told AFP.

A 16-year-old boy was crushed to death Wednesday when a landslide struck a house in the northern mountain city of Baguio, city disaster official Julius Santos told AFP.

Rescuers carry pigs inside boats along floodwaters caused by Typhoon Doksuri as they evacuate them to safer grounds in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, Wednesday, Jul 26, 2023. (Photo: AP/Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz)

Rey Aguinaldo, a retired government official in the coastal Ilocos Norte province, said: "The wind and rain were so strong overnight I could not sleep well."

"When I got up today, I saw fallen trees and broken branches outside. We have no electricity," he told AFP.

Doksuri had been a super typhoon as it swept across the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday but weakened as it neared the Philippines.

The storm is expected to weaken as it moves across the South China Sea, grazing Taiwan before making landfall in southeast China on Friday.

High waves lashed southeastern Taiwan coast on Wednesday, with the Central Weather Bureau issuing warnings and heavy rain advisories.

A bridge is washed out in Cagayan province, Philippines, after a river overflowed due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Doksuri (Photo: AFP/Cagayan provincial information office/STRINGER)

China also issued its highest alert for Doksuri, stopping trains and calling fishing boats to shore as the storm approaches.

THOUSANDS FLEE HOMES

In the Philippines, around 12,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Cagayan province, including 431 in the Babuyan islands, following warnings of three-metre storm surges, Cagayan disaster official Ruelie Rapsing told AFP.

Dalupiri is one of the five islands that make up the tiny Babuyan archipelago.

Related:

Widespread flooding and power cuts were reported in the north of Luzon, while landslides blocked key arteries in its mountainous interior.

About 1,500 people were also evacuated from coastal communities in neighbouring Isabela, Foronda said.

"We won't allow them to go home until we get the all clear from the experts," he said.

Some evacuees have sheltered with neighbours who had concrete houses, while others were taken to municipal halls.

"The roof of the Sanchez Mira municipal hall was blown off," Rapsing added.

"The windows of an evacuation centre there also broke so we had to move them to multi-purpose halls back in their villages."

Source: AFP/px

Related Topics

typhoon Philippines

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.