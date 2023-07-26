Two dead as typhoon Doksuri batters Philippines

A powerful storm pounded the northern Philippines on Wednesday (Jul 26), killing at least two people, toppling trees and knocking out power as thousands sheltered with neighbours or in emergency evacuation centres

MANILA:

Typhoon Doksuri was "slowly moving away from Dalupiri Island", off the northern tip of the main island of Luzon, and into open waters, the state weather agency said in its 9am GMT (5pm, Singapore time) update.

The agency earlier warned of "violent, life-threatening conditions" as severe maximum sustained winds of 175km an hour and heavy rain pounded the lightly populated region.

A woman selling bread rolls died when she was hit by a falling coconut tree in the northern province of Isabela on Wednesday, provincial disaster official Constante Foronda told AFP.

A 16-year-old boy was crushed to death Wednesday when a landslide struck a house in the northern mountain city of Baguio, city disaster official Julius Santos told AFP.