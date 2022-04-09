Two divers reported missing in Mersing found safe

MERSING: British diver Adrian Peter Chesters and French national Alexia Alexandra Molina who went missing at Pulau Tokong Sanggol earlier this week were found safe early on Saturday (Apr 9).
Mersing police chief Supt Cyril Edward Nuing said the divers were found by local fishermen at a location south of Pengerang near Kota Tinggi at about 1am, who then informed the authorities.
They were part of a group of four divers who went missing on Wednesday, one of whom was rescued on Thursday. One diver now remains missing.
He said the two rescued divers Briton Adrian Peter Chesters and French national Alexia Alexandra Molina were then sent to a private hospital in Pasir Gudang by the Region Two Marine Police.
"Both victims are now in hospital for further treatment and are reported to be in stable condition. Another victim has not been found and we are intensifying our search and rescue efforts, " he told reporters at the Carilamat base set up at the Mersing district council public jetty.
The missing victim is Adrian's son, Nathen Renze Chesters, 14, who is from the Netherlands.
Meanwhile, Mersing maritime zone director, Commander Khairul Nizam Misran said Saturday's search operation was to find the 14-year-old and the focus area would be shifted to the south near the waters of Tanjung Pengelih, Kota Tinggi.
He said the Singapore and Indonesian authorities have been informed of the situation.
"Earlier today, our search sector is from east Desaru to the southeast, so we are shifting to the south up to Tanjung Pengelih," he said, adding that merchant ships and boats passing the area had also been alerted about the missing diver.
In the incident on Wednesday afternoon, four divers were reported missing while diving in the waters of Pulau Tokong Sanggol, about nine nautical miles from Tanjung Leman.
One of them, Norwegian diving coach Kristine Grodem, 35, was found by a tugboat en route from Indonesia to Thailand at 8.15am, last Thursday.