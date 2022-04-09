Two divers reported missing in Mersing found safe

MERSING: British diver Adrian Peter Chesters and French national Alexia Alexandra Molina who went missing at Pulau Tokong Sanggol earlier this week were found safe early on Saturday (Apr 9).

Mersing police chief Supt Cyril Edward Nuing said the divers were found by local fishermen at a location south of Pengerang near Kota Tinggi at about 1am, who then informed the authorities.

They were part of a group of four divers who went missing on Wednesday, one of whom was rescued on Thursday. One diver now remains missing.

He said the two rescued divers Briton Adrian Peter Chesters and French national Alexia Alexandra Molina were then sent to a private hospital in Pasir Gudang by the Region Two Marine Police.

"Both victims are now in hospital for further treatment and are reported to be in stable condition. Another victim has not been found and we are intensifying our search and rescue efforts, " he told reporters at the Carilamat base set up at the Mersing district council public jetty.

The missing victim is Adrian's son, Nathen Renze Chesters, 14, who is from the Netherlands.