Two hospitals in China's Xi'an closed to 'rectify' mistakes

BEIJING: Two hospitals in China's locked-down city of Xi'an, including one that refused to treat an eight-month pregnant woman who later miscarried, have been closed while they "rectify" mistakes, authorities said on Thursday (Jan 13).

The historic city, one of several in China experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, has been subject to strict home confinement for three weeks in line with Beijing's "zero-Covid" strategy.

Top health officials were forced to apologise last week after a distressing social media post - including photos and video of the woman sitting on a plastic stool outside Gaoxin Hospital in a pool of blood - prompted outrage over the megacity's harsh imposition of the rules.

She was refused treatment because her negative COVID-19 test fell slightly outside the 48-hour requirement.

In a separate incident at the second hospital, a Xi'an resident said her father had died last week after he could not get medical treatment for a heart ailment due to "pandemic-related rules".