Nearly two-thirds of people with disabilities in India unemployed; hesitancy among firms to blame

MUMBAI: Nearly two-thirds - or 64 per cent - of people with disabilities in India do not have jobs, with many observers blaming cultural attitudes and hesitancy among some businesses to hire these people for the current situation.

There are about 26.9 million Indians who have disabilities, according to government data.

Far fewer disabled women have jobs than men. Nearly half, or 47 per cent, of men with disabilities have work, while only about a quarter, or 23 per cent, of disabled women are employed.

Experts stressed that there are not enough employment opportunities available in the country.

To address the under-employment, some social organisations are offering work and education opportunities to help such individuals realise their potential.