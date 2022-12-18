Two-year-old girl first fatality in Terengganu floods

JERTIH, Terengganu: Floods in Terengganu have claimed their first victim, a two-year-old girl, in an incident in Kampung Apal.

Terengganu police chief Rohaimi Md Isa said on Sunday (Dec 18) that Nur Hilwa Idris Mohd Haris Zaifan was found floating in a ditch about 20m from her house, where she was believed to have fallen into at 3.40pm.

"The incident is said to have happened when the victim's aunt, who was at home, was getting ready to evacuate to the temporary relief centre as floodwaters were rising," Rohaimi said in a statement.

The aunt then discovered that the girl had left by herself through the kitchen door.

"The victim is believed to have been swept away by floodwaters in the incident," Rohaimi said, adding that her body had been brought to Besut Hospital for further action.

Rohaimi reminded the public to be more alert and cautious during this north-east monsoon period, adding that parents and guardians should ensure their children’s safety during the flood season.