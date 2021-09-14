Flights restored as Typhoon Chanthu lingers off Shanghai

BEIJING: Transport links in the Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai were largely restored on Tuesday (Sep 14) as a typhoon remained offshore.

Typhoon Chanthu brought high winds and rain to the country’s largest city and the surrounding region, but not at the level it would have if it had made landfall.

The storm has been weakening and on Tuesday was lingering about 225km east of Shanghai, packing maximum sustained winds of 126kph, the China Meteorological Association said.

It was due to begin moving northeast toward South Korea and Japan on Thursday.

Shanghai on Monday had suspended flights, trains and subway services, and closed schools and offices in anticipation of the storm’s arrival. Around 100,000 people were evacuated from vulnerable areas, according to state media.