Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China's Fujian province after battering Taiwan

BEIJING: Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in China's southeastern Fujian province on Friday (Jul 28) morning, after it battered Taiwan and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes.

The typhoon arrived in the city of Jinjiang at about 10am local time, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

It is expected to continue in a north-westerly direction with a gradually weakening intensity.

Across the Taiwan Strait, the typhoon toppled trees and cut power in the island's south, prompting authorities to shut businesses and schools for another day.

Doksuri is categorised as the second-strongest typhoon level by Taiwan's weather bureau.

A "hurricane-force-wind" alert was also issued in the Taiwanese islands of Penghu and Kinmen, where residents were warned to brace for gusts of more than 155kmh.

The storm had cut power to more than 186,000 homes across Taiwan and downed hundreds of trees in the major port city of Kaohsiung, which was also on alert for landslides and floods. Rainfall of more than 1m was recorded in the mountainous eastern and southern parts of the island.

More than 300 domestic and international flights were suspended and railway services between southern and eastern Taiwan were halted.

A ferry sank near the Philippine capital of Manila after passengers alarmed by strong winds rushed to one side of the boat, overturning it. As many as 36 people have been killed this week during Doksuri's transit off the northern Philippines.