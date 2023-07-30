Northern China faces Doksuri floods as south mops up from storm

BEIJING: China coped with floods in the north from a weakening Typhoon Doksuri on Sunday (Jul 30), with expected record rains in Beijing, while people in the south mopped up, even as another storm loomed off the coast.

China's National Meteorological Center kept its red alert, the country's highest, for rainstorms on Sunday, state media Xinhua reported.

Doksuri, one of the strongest storms to hit China in years, had prompted thousands to evacuate in southern province Fujian and ripping coastal areas and pushing north and inland. It had pummelled the Philippines and Taiwan before hitting China on Friday.

Although the authorities downgraded the storm from typhoon on Sunday, the China Meteorological Bureau maintained a red alert for heavy rain in various provinces, especially northern areas such as Hebei, Beijing, Shanxi and Henan.