Thousands without power as typhoon Doksuri lashes Philippines

MANILA: Strong winds and rain lashed the northern Philippines as Typhoon Doksuri made landfall on Wednesday (Jul 26), causing rivers to overflow and leaving thousands without power.

Residents in coastal communities had been evacuated ahead of the storm, which brought winds of up to 175kmh and is expected to sustain strength as it continues its course toward Taiwan and China.

"We are being battered here," Manual Mamba, governor of northern Cagayan province told Reuters, adding that no casualties had been reported so far.

More than 4,000 passengers were stranded at various ports in the country after sea travel was suspended, the Philippine coast guard said.