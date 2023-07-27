Super typhoon Doksuri targets China after ferry capsize off Manila kills 25

BEIJING/TAIPEI: Doksuri regained super typhoon strength on Thursday (Jul 27) in its final approach to south-eastern China after pummelling Taiwan and the northern Philippines with rain and strong winds that led to the capsize of a ferry in which at least 25 people died.

As of 5pm Beijing time, the winds around the eye of the storm had reached up to 187kmh, putting Doksuri back on the top rung of China's tropical storm categorisation system after weakening earlier.

The ferry sank near the Philippine capital of Manila after passengers alarmed by strong winds rushed to one side of the boat, overturning it. As many as 36 people have been killed this week during Doksuri's transit off the northern Philippines.

Businesses and schools were shut in southern counties of Taiwan amid warnings of landslides and floods. All domestic flights and ferry lines were suspended, while more than 100 international flights were cancelled or delayed. Railway services between southern and eastern Taiwan were halted.

More than 5,700 people were evacuated as a precaution, mostly in the mountainous southern and eastern Taiwan, where more than 0.7m of rainfall was recorded in some areas.