Typhoon warnings issued in South Korea; businesses to halt operations

SEOUL: South Korea issued weather advisories and raised its typhoon alert level on Monday (Sep 5) as Typhoon Hinnamnor neared, with heavy rain and strong wind already lashing southern parts of the country.

The typhoon, travelling northward at a speed of 19kmh, is expected to land 90km southwest of the port city Busan early on Tuesday, after reaching waters off Jeju Island around Monday midnight.

"Very strong winds and heavy rains are expected across the country through to Tuesday due to the typhoon, while there will be places where very high waves cross breakwaters and coastal roads along with storm and tsunami," the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

Warnings have been issued across the southern cities, including Gwangju, Busan, Daegu and Ulsan, following that in the southern island of Jeju, while the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Sunday upgraded its emergency response posture to the highest level for the first time in five years for typhoons.

The port city and its neighbouring area have received rain throughout the weekend, with more rain forecast for Monday and Tuesday.