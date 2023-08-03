Typhoon Khanun cuts power to 166,000 homes in Japan, shuts businesses in Taiwan

TOKYO: About 166,000 households in southwestern Japan's Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures were out of power on Thursday morning (Aug 3) as slow-moving Typhoon Khanun continued to bring heavy rain and gusty winds, prolonging the damage potential.

The storm in the East China Sea was heading northwest at a slow speed with gusts 222kmh, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. It was projected to change direction to move east towards the country's mainland through Tuesday, but its path was not determined, public broadcaster NHK said.

Two people were reported dead in Okinawa, a popular tourist destination some 1,600km southwest of Japan's capital Tokyo, as of Thursday morning, NHK said.

A total of 41 people in Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures were injured, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.